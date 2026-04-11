A brief period of poor visibility at Madeira Airport caused five flights to be diverted.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

At least five planes were unable to land at Madeira Airport late Saturday afternoon due to fog, and were diverted to other airports. The poor visibility only affected operations for a short period, but it was still enough to disrupt operations at the airport. Traffic has since returned to normal.

Three flights diverted to Porto Santo: one Jet2 flight from London; one Ryanair flight from Porto; and one Easyjet flight from Lyon (France). There was also a TAP flight from Lisbon that ended up landing in Faro and a Transavia flight from Amsterdam (Netherlands) that continued to Las Palmas (Canary Islands).

After 7:00 PM, visibility improved in the Santa Catarina area, and several planes have already landed at Madeira Airport.

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