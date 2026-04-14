Rum Festival kicks off today in Madeira

Tuesday’s agenda in Madeira is marked by the start of the Madeira Rum Festival 2026 in Funchal, an event that brings together tastings, masterclasses and entertainment over five days.

Promoted by the Madeira Wine, Embroidery and Handicraft Institute (IVBAM), the Madeira Rum Festival takes place in the central square of Avenida Arriaga, from April 14th to 18th.

The event, dedicated to Madeira rum, includes tastings, masterclasses, and musical entertainment with regional bands, in an informal setting open to the public. A cocktail competition featuring Madeira rum is also planned for April 18th, with bartenders invited by each regional producer participating. The initiative will also be attended by national and international entrepreneurs, distributors, and ambassadors from the rum sector.

The program kicks off today at 4 pm with the opening of the venue by the Regional Secretary for Agriculture and Fisheries, Nuno Maciel, followed, between 4 pm and midnight , by tastings and sales of Madeira rums and cocktails by the producing companies.

The launch of F. MANNUR Rum, Family Signature, from Engenhos do Norte is scheduled for around 6 PM .

Between 7:00 PM and 7:45 PM, the masterclass “Madeira Rum & Chocolate” will take place, led by Rubina Vieira from IVBAM.

Starting at 8:30 PM there will be live music with Juan & Friends, with closing scheduled for midnight.

From Diário Notícias

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