ANIMAD claims to be out of the Flower Parade after alleged “censorship” of its music.

The ANIMAD Association states that it will not participate in the Flower Festival Parade, following an alleged “censorship” of one of the musical themes they were going to use, by the Analysis and Monitoring Committee of the Regional Directorate of Tourism.

In an open letter to this organization, published on the association’s social media, Orlando Vieira, responsible for the project, questions the arguments that led to this “censorship.” According to what has been made public, the issue concerns the song ‘Berghain’ by the singer Rosalia, which the CAA believes “contains explicit lyrics that are inappropriate for the context of the event.”

Now, ANIMAD indicates that the original song contains these expressions, but that the version to be used in the Flower Festival choreography has been adapted, does not include these terms, and that, moreover, it is a version available online.

“I deeply regret that, after such a long journey, we have reached this point without an objective, clear and proportionate justification coming from someone or a group of people who do not wish to move towards a future, a future of innovation, good taste and creativity!!!”, points out Orlando Vieira.

Animad presented the ‘AQUA’ project, which included 143 participants. Orlando Vieira states that this is not a voluntary decision and that his position remains “firm and unchanged.”

“I expressly state that responsibility for all costs associated with the project approved in 2025 shall be fully assumed by the competent entities involved in it,” he points out.

From Diário Notícias

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