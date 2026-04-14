Nude tourists bathing at night once again alarm residents in Funchal

Two tourists were filmed bathing naked in the early hours of last Sunday morning at São Tiago Beach in Funchal, a situation that is generating outrage among residents and some people who were taking advantage of the time to stroll in that location.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m., at a time when visibility is reduced and the sea can be very rough, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. It should be noted that this is an area where deaths have already been recorded.

The complaint came from a local resident who captured images of the incident. According to him, in addition to their reckless behavior, the individuals reacted aggressively. “The tourists insulted every person who passed by,” he reported.

This case once again exposes risky behavior on the part of some visitors, ignoring known dangers in that coastal area.

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