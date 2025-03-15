The dismissal of Pingo Doce employees is causing surprise

The news about the dismissal of employees from Pingo Doce in Santo António, which is making headlines in today’s JM, is causing surprise among other workers in the group and society in general.

It should be remembered, as announced today, that almost two dozen more employees of that establishment in the Jerónimo Martins chain are responding to internal and judicial investigations, having been identified for harmful practices.

Accused of embezzlement and theft of products, the workers in question are accused of being involved in a scheme that was confirmed to our newspaper by an official source at Pingo Doce.

From Jornal Madeira

