Man suspected of killing his mother in Machico

The son of a retired nurse is suspected of killing his own mother this afternoon inside a residence located in the parish of Água de Pena, in the municipality of Machico, in a case that is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

According to what DIÁRIO has been able to ascertain, the alleged perpetrator of the crime is the victim’s own son, who is on the run and is the subject of an intensive search by the authorities.

Elements of the Public Security Police (PSP) and the Machico Municipal Fire Department were mobilized to the scene, and upon entering the residence, they found the woman already lifeless, with deep cuts in the neck area, allegedly caused by a bladed weapon.

According to the information gathered, the suspect has a history of mental and psychological disorders, having previously been interned at Casa São João de Deus. After the death was confirmed, the case was referred to the Polícia Judiciária (Criminal Investigation Police), which took over the investigation and the usual procedures.

At this time, DIÁRIO understands that the suspect remains at large, and authorities are conducting operations on the ground to locate his whereabouts.

This is the second case recorded this year in the Region involving serious episodes in a family context with strong indications of psychological instability.

From Diário Notícias

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