Mandala Madeira Exhibition

Belinda Santos is opening her first art exhibition, “Mandala Madeira.” her work explores the sunsets and skies of Madeira, blending mandala art with traditional bordado Madeira embroidery flowers, lacework patterns, and church azulejo influences.

The exhibition will also feature exclusive 3D artworks using black sand from Seixal beach, lapa shells, and beach stones—pieces that can be both viewed and touched. It will include Fado-inspired themes and African works reflecting my roots.

The inauguration will take place on Friday, 27 March 2026, at the Public São Vicente Library from 17:30 to 20:30. I will be there until closing to celebrate with the public, friends, and family.

Below is the link from the Camera Municipal Sao Vicente page as follows :

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