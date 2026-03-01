Regina is here to give problems.

Special information

Communication valid between 2026-03-01 17:20:00 and 2026-03-03 23:59:00

Subject: Strong wind, strong offshore turmoil and snow – depression REGINA – Madeira – Communication no1

REGINA is the name attributed by the Portuguese Institute of Sea and Atmosphere to a depression, which is expected to be centered at 38°N 08°W at 15UTC on March 2, with an atmospheric pressure at its center of approximately 1009hPa.

◾️The REGINA depression enters into a depressive region, wider, centered in northern Africa and will isolate itself during the afternoon of day 2 over the territory of the continent and will move south/southwest affecting the weather condition in the Madeira archipelago from that afternoon.

◾️Intensifying wind is expected, from the morning of the 2nd, blowing from the north with gusts up to 80 km/h, being up to 110 km/h on the highlands of the island of Madeira. On the 3rd the wind will intensify more, blowing from north/northwest, with gusts up to 95 km/h, being up to 120 km/h on the highlands of the island of Madeira and gradually decreasing in intensity from the morning of the 4th.

◾️The occurrence of showers that will be occasional hail is expected, especially in the northern slope and in the highlands of the island of Madeira. These will be of snow above 1500 feet on the 3rd.

◾️The maritime turmoil will be strong, with northwest waves with a significant height of 4 to 5 meters from the afternoon of the 2nd, temporarily increasing to 5 to 6 meters on the 3rd, reaching a maximum height of 11 meters.

◾ Due to this situation ORANGE warnings of gust and maritime turbulence and YELLOW snow have already been issued, which will be updated over the next few days, advising your follow-up.

This statement will be updated tomorrow the 2nd by 7pm.

