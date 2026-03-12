SPEA BirdLife invites you to tell the story of the archipelago’s greatest predatory act.

On March 21st and 22nd, the twentieth Manta Ray Census will take place in Madeira and Porto Santo. The Portuguese Society for the Study of Birds (SPEA BirdLife) invites citizens to look to the sky and participate in counting this emblematic bird of the archipelago. On foot, by bicycle, or by car, dozens of nature enthusiasts, families, and groups of friends will participate in counting the bird of prey known regionally as the manta hawk (Buteo buteo harterti). However, more volunteers are needed to cover as many routes as possible and obtain a more accurate estimate of the population of this species in the archipelago. “Gather your family and friends and go out into the streets to count blankets. The methodology is very simple: just take one or more routes and record how many blankets you observed. The counts should preferably be done during the hottest hours, when these birds are most active,” explains Cátia Gouveia, coordinator of SPEA Madeira. The manta ray is the largest of the three diurnal nesting birds of prey in the Madeira archipelago, and is relatively easy to identify due to its size. It has predominantly brown plumage, broad wings with a lighter underside, and a short, striped tail. Its beak and legs are yellow. At this time of year, corresponding to the breeding season, manta rays are particularly active and vocal. In Madeira, they can be observed from forested areas to urban areas, usually in flight or perched on high points from where they observe the territory in search of prey, such as rats, birds, rabbits, reptiles, amphibians, insects, and earthworms. As a top predator, they play an important role in pest control and maintaining the balance of ecosystems. Although they currently have a conservation status of least concern, they face threats such as habitat loss, poisoning, and electrocution on power lines. In 2025, 34 volunteers traveled approximately 600 kilometers in Madeira and Porto Santo. During the census, 83 manta rays were observed, allowing for an estimated population of around 188 individuals in the archipelago. For this year’s edition, SPEA is once again calling for the participation of the local community. After the census is completed, all volunteers will receive a certificate of participation and will be informed firsthand about the results obtained. All information about the initiative is available at www.spea.pt.