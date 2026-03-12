25 million for golf course land in Faial

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Maybe do something for the locals first, lowering taxes, sorting out the mobility allowance which is a total farce, more affordable housing and rentals, and so on…

The Faial Golf Course will extend over an area of ​​700,000 m2, or 70 hectares, which in a straight line will extend approximately two kilometers into the river, transforming the landscape and boosting the local and regional economy. The Government expects to begin negotiations by the end of the year for the more than 850 plots of land that make up the area to be covered, and expropriation is not ruled out to maintain the project. The construction and operation of the course will be private and, like Ponta do Pargo, will include a real estate component.

The fourth golf course on the island of Madeira, the fifth in the Region, will extend from the Faial bridge upwards, towards the mountains, and will occupy the entire Ribeira valley, essentially a green and agricultural area.

The Regional Secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure already has the land parcel plan; the next step is to identify the owners and conduct an appraisal for the acquisition of the properties. Pedro Rodrigues assures that the appraisal will be carried out “by an independent expert authorized by the court,” and he expects to send letters to the owners this year to begin the negotiation process. The Secretary estimates that the purchase of the land will cost the public coffers at least 25 million euros.

The task ahead is laborious, given the number of plots and the need to reach the owners. “Our land division is so complex and so tangled,” he lamented. “We are still paying for land in Ponta do Pargo,” the official mentioned, as an example of the difficulty underlying the process.

People sometimes don’t even have property deeds, and in many cases the heirs reside outside the region and the country. “No individual, through their own means of acquiring land, could get there,” the secretary assures, thus responding to those who criticize the Regional Government’s initiative.

 

Previous ArticleSPEA BirdLife invites you to tell the story of the archipelago’s greatest predatory act.
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. Why is it costing the public 25 million euro? It will have a real estate element, why not make them pay up front for the land purchase?
    Sounds like the public will pay for it, someone will benefit selling off the real estate element and the government will receive minimal income from a small amount of people playing the course. I have heard Scottish players saying the supposed PGA courses here are way overpriced and ordinary non-PGA courses back in Scotland of far better quality.

    Reply

  2. Madeira
    Does not another golf course

    Sort your social / cost of living / airport closures due to weather ..ie invest in a fast boat from Porto Sato to canical /
    Infrastructure when visiting popular sites
    Out / homeless/ drug/ animal welfare
    Problems out first

    Pathetic

    Who’s pockets of the corrupted is the money going too

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy