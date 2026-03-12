Two earthquakes were recorded off the coast of Madeira during the early morning hours.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) recorded two earthquakes off the coast of Madeira Island during the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to information provided by IPMA, the first tremor occurred at 04:48, with a magnitude of 1.8 on the Richter scale, with the epicenter located southwest of Ponta do Sol, at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers.

The second earthquake was recorded at 05:12, with a magnitude of 1.6, southwest of Ribeira Brava, at a depth of 27 kilometers.

From Diário Notícias

