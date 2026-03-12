Footage of naked women at Cais da Sardinha goes viral and sparks controversy

Images circulating on social media, recorded at Cais da Sardinha, are generating strong controversy and going viral on the internet. In the videos and photographs, which JM had access to, several naked women appear during what seems to be a filming and photography session.

Based on what we were able to ascertain, this is an amateur production, with no indication of an organized professional structure. Approximately ten women participated in the filming, in addition to other production staff, including photographers and assistants.

A source from the PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) speaking to JM explained that, in principle, it could be a semi-public crime, meaning that the case only goes to court after a complaint is filed. However, the situation could take on different dimensions if authorization was given for the filming.

Another relevant factor concerns the possible presence of third parties at the location. If the images were captured in a space accessible to the public and in the presence of people, especially minors, it could constitute a crime of indecent exposure.

According to the images analyzed, part of the filming took place in a more secluded area of ​​the Sardinha dock, apparently away from the view of passersby.

