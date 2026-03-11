Body removed from the Santo António stream

Authorities believe the body may be that of a 19-year-old boy who has been missing since yesterday.

The body that had been located this morning in the Santo António stream, in the Álamos area of ​​Funchal, was removed moments ago by the authorities, after the arrival of the health delegate at the scene.

The operation mobilized a large deployment of rescue and security resources. On the ground were 11 members of the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters, supported by the corporation’s Mountain Rescue Team, as well as personnel from the Funchal Fire Brigade, PSP officers, and members of the Judiciary Police, who undertook the investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

After the legal procedures were carried out at the scene, the removal of the body was authorized.

Everything indicates that the case is related to the disappearance, which began yesterday, of a 19-year-old boy.

From Diário Notícias

