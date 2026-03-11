Tourist falls more than 50 meters on Levada do Curral and Castelejo

A 25-year-old German man fell more than 50 meters in the Levada do Curral and Castelejo area this afternoon.

According to reports, the victim has an open fracture in his right leg and a deep cut to his scalp.

Despite the severity of his injuries, the man is conscious and alert, but shows signs of thirst and bleeding.

For the rescue, the air support of the Regional Civil Protection Service was requested, and the operation is underway with the mountain rescue team from the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Fire Department, which mobilized eight personnel and three vehicles.

Efforts are being coordinated to ensure the victim is safely transported to a hospital for treatment.

From Diário Notícias

