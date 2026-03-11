Showers are expected this Wednesday.

The good news is the wind that looked like it could affect travel over the next week isn’t going to happen, and should now be calm for the foreseeable future.

The wind will be a bit gusty today and tomorrow, but all flights should manage to land.

The cold nights are going to remain, I have never known such a cold winter, and for so long.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) forecasts for this Wednesday, March 11th, generally very cloudy skies, showers, more frequent on the northern slopes and highlands of Madeira Island, which may turn to snow in the highest points until the early morning.

The wind will be moderate (20 to 35 km/h) from the north/northeast, occasionally strong (up to 40 km/h), with gusts up to 65 km/h in the highlands and eastern and western extremes of Madeira Island.

