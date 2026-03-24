The Power of Community: Supporting Centro da Mãe

Thank you to Marelin Gonçalves for this article.

If you have ever passed the public hospital on the way down to Funchal, chances are you have seen the name Centro da Mãe on the building. For years, many of us saw it without really knowing what happened inside.

When Madeira Friends first visited Centro da Mãe, we quickly realized it is far more than a place for donated clothes. According to the organization’s own mission, Centro da Mãe supports families, promotes the dignity of women, and works closely with women, young mothers, and pregnant women in vulnerable situations. Its work also includes temporary accommodation in urgent cases, support for individual life projects, and helping women move toward greater autonomy and integration in the community.

That is what makes this organization so important. Alongside this deeper support, Centro da Mãe also helps families access essential items for pregnancy, babies, and children. But behind every donated item is a bigger story: one of care, guidance, and practical help for mothers who may be going through extremely difficult moments.

During our first visit, the team showed us the donation rooms filled with clothes, toys, prams, and other essentials. The generosity of the local community is incredible, but with a small team and many responsibilities, keeping everything sorted and easy to access is a constant challenge. These were rooms full of potential help, but also spaces where it was difficult to quickly find what a family actually needed.

And that is where the community stepped in.

What began with collecting baby food soon grew into something much bigger. Members of the Madeira Friends community helped sort clothing donations by size, while personal organizer Catarina Pinto supported the creation of a more practical system to make the space easier to manage. Slowly, room by room, the donation area became more organized, more functional, and more welcoming for the families who rely on it.

Over time, this support became something even more special. Joi Sheppard-Mull, part of the Madeira Friends community, became a volunteer at Centro da Mãe. It was such a beautiful example of how an international community member can build a real connection with a local association and become part of its ongoing support system. Joi continued to host activities that encouraged others to get involved and help.

Following that example, Casey Verde also became a volunteer, showing once again how powerful it can be when community members step forward and give their time in a meaningful way.

Together with many others who have joined along the way, Joi and Casey represent something that feels very special to us: the bridge between the international and local community, built through action, care, and consistency.

And that is why this matters so much. This is not just about sorting clothes. It is about making sure that when a mother walks through the door, she can find what she needs quickly and with dignity. It is about creating a calmer, more accessible space for families who are already carrying enough.

Now, as spring approaches, Centro da Mãe urgently needs help again.

The staff need support to continue clearing and organizing the clothing rooms before more donations arrive. So on Monday, 16 March, from 9:30 to 17:00, we will be spending the day helping sort and organize clothing donations. Any time people can give will make a difference.

If you would like to join, please WhatsApp Marelin on +351 961 015 850.

As Marelin, co-founder of Madeira Friends, says:

“It’s not just about organizing clothes. It’s about the community, the connection, practicing Portuguese, and seeing these mothers come in and quickly find what is needed for their little ones. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing everyone smile. We are so lucky to have this community.”

Because in the end, supporting Centro da Mãe is about much more than donations. It is about showing up for an organization that shows up every day for women, mothers, and families who need care, stability, and support.

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