More than 200 incidents recorded due to Storm Therese in Madeira.

The passage of Storm Therese through the Autonomous Region of Madeira caused, up to 10 pm Monday, March 23, a total of 203 incidents related to adverse weather conditions, according to the latest report from the Regional Civil Protection Service.

Among the recorded incidents, the following stand out: 76 mass movements, 40 fallen trees and 21 floods, in addition to 14 fallen building elements and the same number of danger signs. Also recorded were 6 collapses, 5 fallen power lines, 3 fallen structures, 2 removals of elements in danger and 22 other occurrences.

On the ground, 498 personnel and 235 technical resources were deployed in a response that involved all municipalities in the Region. Funchal had the highest number of incidents (38), followed by Porto Santo (36), Santa Cruz (32) and Machico (27). Incidents were also recorded in Câmara de Lobos (21), Santana (20), Porto Moniz (14), Calheta (6), São Vicente (4), Ribeira Brava (3) and Ponta do Sol (2).

According to Civil Protection, all incidents were promptly resolved at the municipal level, with no indication of any situations requiring attention.

This tally represents an increase compared to the previous situation report, released on Sunday at 6:30 PM, at which time 157 incidents related to the bad weather had been recorded.

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