Urgent update regarding the Rabbits at Quinta Magnolia

Following my earlier blog post about the rabbits at Quinta Magnólia in Funchal, I’ve received an update from a reader who has been closely involved in the case. I think this is a real shame in such a beautiful park.

If you’d like to speak out about this issue, you can write to all three of the following email addresses:

• The Animal Ombudsman — provedor.animal@madeira.gov.pt

• PATRIRAM (the government body responsible) — patriram@madeira.gov.pt

• Quinta Magnólia — quintamagnolia@madeira.gov.pt (or post on their social media. Facebook and Instagram)

In your message, you could politely mention that:

• The rabbits should be handed over to an association and the new home already arranged for them — or the authorities should provide evidence of suitable housing at the ecological park

• No more rabbits should be kept in this area — plants would be a far better use of the space

• Treating animals in this way contravenes Portuguese law, and those responsible should be held accountable.

Update.

Following my earlier post about the dead and neglected rabbits at Quinta Magnólia, here is the latest:

• The authorities visited the site yesterday. They have removed the dead rabbit and carried out cosmetic cleaning of the enclosure.

• They are denying that there was a dead rabbit. I have evidence, so this is strange.

• Despite the clean-up, close-up video taken during a new visit shows one of the remaining rabbits with fleas visibly crawling in her fur and red, irritated skin. Cosmetic cleaning does not address the underlying health and hygiene problems.

• They have refused to hand over the two live rabbits, even though there are offers of a home. They are now stating they will be moved to the ecological park in Funchal. However, no one has been able to confirm that a rabbit facility exists there and if there is, what is it like — and it is very cold there (it’s been snowing!)

• Shockingly, a representative from the Câmara has indicated they intend to purchase new young rabbits for the same enclosure at the Quinta — an area that remains damp and infested with mites, and where the current animals have already been neglected.

• Separately, new evidence has emerged of further mistreatment of the birds on site.

This situation has been going on for years and they have had multiple chances to make this better. Now it’s time it is over – these elderly animals need help NOW.

What needs to happen:

The rabbits must be handed over to an association and the rescue home already arranged for them — or evidence of suitable housing at the ecological park.

They must agree to no more rabbits in this area — they can put plants in it instead

Treating animals like this contravenes portuguese law, so those responsible should be prosecuted

Please share far and wide — these animals are running out of time.

Câmara Municipal do Funchal

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