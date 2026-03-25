Madeiran singer Rúben Aguiar taken to Cancela prison.

Madeiran artist Rúben Aguiar was escorted by the Public Security Police (PSP) to the Funchal Prison, in Cancela, to serve the prison sentence to which he was condemned, following a decision by the Constitutional Court. The deadline for his surrender was May 18th.

Previously subject to electronic monitoring under house arrest, the singer will now serve his six-year prison sentence.

Rúben Aguiar ended up arriving at the Funchal Prison in a vehicle belonging to the Public Security Police (PSP), after a warrant issued by the authorities was executed.

It should be recalled that the case dates back to 2023, when the artist ran over a man at a gas station in Alcochete, and was subsequently charged with attempted murder.

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