Third earthquake south of Madeira in less than 24 hours

An earthquake that occurred last night, around 10 pm, south of Madeira, ended up being the third tremor recorded by IPMA seismographs in just under 24 hours.

With an intensity of 1.2 on the Richter scale, it is considered to be in the microseismic category, and it occurred in a ‘straight line’ with Câmara de Lobos at 9:56 pm on Thursday.

Having occurred closer to the coast than the two previous ones, which happened 24 minutes apart in the early hours of Thursday (at 4:48 am and 5:12 am), this earthquake occurred at a depth of 25 km (the previous ones were at 10 and 27 km, respectively) and had a lower intensity (the others had 1.8 and 1.6 on the scale).

From Diário Notícias

