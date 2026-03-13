CMF changes road traffic flow around Plaza Madeira.

The Funchal City Council (CMF) has implemented, since 1:00 AM tonight, changes to road traffic in the vicinity of Plaza Madeira, with a view to “improving traffic flow in the central area of ​​the city” and within the “scope of the municipal strategy for managing urban mobility.” In practice, there will only be one direction of traffic, with access to the shopping center’s parking lot no longer available via Rua da Ponte de São Lázaro, and the direction of traffic will also be reversed on Rua Serpa Pinto.

This is what is stated in the terms of Notice No. 186/2026, with the following modifications coming into effect:

Serpa Pinto Street will operate in a south-north direction, with drivers required to yield the right-of-way at the intersection with Rua da Ponte de São Lázaro;

Rua da Ponte de São Lázaro will only operate in an east-west direction, with the exception of access to the loading and unloading area of ​​Plaza Madeira, which will continue to be via the roundabout;

It is also important to mention that “on the south side of Rua da Ponte de São Lázaro, in the section between Rua Dr. Brito Câmara and Rua Serpa Pinto, 12 parking spaces will be created specifically for motorcycles and quadricycles, reinforcing the organization and regulation of parking in the area,” as can be seen in the photograph (in blue).

Regarding access to the aforementioned parking lot, the CMF states that “with the new road organization, access to the Plaza Madeira parking lot can be made via the following routes”:

From the Rotunda do Infante, going up Rua Serpa Pinto and then accessing the park via Rua da Ponte de São Lázaro;

Through the entrance with direct access to the roundabout;

Thus, “through the circuit surrounding the block, specifically along Rua do Carmo and Rua Major Reis Gomes, in accordance with the new traffic directions defined,” there will be fewer obstacles, particularly at the roundabout.

Only “access to the loading and unloading area remains via the roundabout, as indicated by the signage installed on site” and shown in yellow in the image.

The local authority believes that “this intervention aims to reduce traffic conflicts at the roundabout, improve traffic flow, particularly during peak traffic periods, enhance road and pedestrian safety, and adapt access to the existing commercial dynamics in the area.”

It also states that “the initial implementation phase will be monitored by the Public Security Police (PSP), reinforcing road safety and facilitating the transition period to the new traffic model,” and that the Funchal City Council “appeals to the attention of all drivers to the new signage and thanks the public for their cooperation during the initial adaptation period,” it concludes.

