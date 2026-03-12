Diesel fuel increases by 18.7 cents in Madeira.

Next week, fuel prices will increase again in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

Road diesel will see an increase of 18.7 cents per liter, in line with the increase already in effect on the mainland since the beginning of the week, bringing the average retail price to 1.70 euros/liter, instead of 22.9 cents without this reduction (1.742 euros/liter).

IO95 gasoline saw a more moderate increase of 7.2 cents per liter, rising to a price of €1.656/liter. The price of this fuel remained unchanged under the ISP tax, as increases are already relatively low. This increase is practically in line with the national increase of 7.3 cents per liter.

