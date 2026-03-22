Three aircraft diverged this morning.

Adverse weather conditions continue to affect the normal operation of Madeira International Airport .

According to the website ‘FlightRadar’, three aircraft diverted this morning and one is currently ‘circling’. Two planes ended up diverting to Faro (British Airways, from London, and easyJet, from Faro) and one to the island of Porto Santo, operated by Jet2, which departed from Leeds.

At this moment, an easyJet A321 from London is waiting for an opportunity to land.

Bad visibility is likely the cause, but wind could be playing a part also.

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