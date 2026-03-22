Heavy rain causes Areeiro to overflow into the ‘red’ floodwaters.

Pico do Areeiro accumulated 78.7 liters per square meter in the last six hours.

The mountainous areas are under an orange warning for rain from 13.08 till 18.00 today.

In the last few hours, the heavy rain that fell, especially in the mountainous regions and the far east of Madeira Island, caused the accumulated rainfall in the Areeiro area to exceed the red alert level. At Pico do Areeiro, 78.7 liters per square meter (mm) fell in six hours – until noon – including 16.5 mm in 30 minutes, 29.4 mm in one hour and 50.2 mm in two hours. At Chão do Areeiro, the maximum accumulated rainfall was 61.4 mm in six hours.

In 12 hours, that is, since midnight, the accumulated rainfall exceeded 100 mm at the two weather stations in the Areeiro area: 126.4 mm at Pico do Areeiro and 112.6 mm at Chão do Areeiro. Pico do Areeiro also recorded orange warning levels for one hour, with 29.4 mm.

This morning, a peak of torrential rain was recorded in Caniçal/Ponta de São Lourenço, with 12.4 mm falling in just 10 minutes.

Landslides

A numberbof landslides have been recorded also, blocking some roads, especially on the eastern sude of the island. The teams have been out, and are clearing these pretty quickly, allowing traffic to pass again.

Like this: Like Loading...