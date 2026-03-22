Dead and Neglected rabbits at Quinta Magnólia – Centro Cultural

A couple of my readers are deeply concerned about the welfare of the rabbits at Quinta Magnólia in Funchal and feel it’s important to raise this publicly.

During a visit today, one rabbit had died – and given the smell, it had clearly been there for several days. This alone suggests the animals are not being checked on daily. I reported it to the security guard and he said it can’t be dealt with until Monday!

The two remaining rabbits also appear unwell and need to see a vet, with visible fleas and mites and coats in poor condition. The enclosure was extremely dirty and their food is stale open to the air.

This is not an isolated incident – several people have reported this neglect and it reflects an ongoing failure to provide even basic care for these animals. Rabbits of course feel pain and distress, and they deserve far better than this. And children who visit the Quinta are also having to see this cruelty and a dead rabbit thats just been left to rot where it died.

I have reported this through the appropriate channels, but I believe this issue also needs to be visible publicly so that those responsible are held to account. I urge Quinta Magnólia and PATRIRAM to take immediate action to improve conditions for the remaining animals – in fact I would like to see these rabbits removed and given a better life (ie. go to someone with a garden) and for there never again to be any more rabbits. Will someone offer the rabbits a home? If a home is offered I will take them to a vet and get treatment.

Please share.

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