Collection of biometric data resumed in the early afternoon at airports.

I know there have been reports of long queues in Madeira, but probably not as bad as the mainland, where they are trying to make sure all passengers get their flights.

The collection of biometric data at departures at Lisbon, Porto and Faro airports resumed in the early afternoon, after being suspended during the morning due to queues, the PSP spokesperson told Lusa.

“Right now, we are collecting biometric data at 100% of national airports, both for departures and arrivals,” stated Sérgio Soares.

Due to the high volume of passengers this morning at the airports in Lisbon, Faro, and Porto, “the PSP (Public Security Police) decided to suspend the collection of biometric data, so that no one would miss their flights and so that border control could continue without long waiting times in lines.”

The PSP spokesperson stressed that the police continued to carry out border control “with all due security and rigor, with the exception of collecting biometrics” at departures.

He also mentioned that the PSP (Public Security Police) was at maximum capacity, with all border posts occupied at the various national airports, adding that the waiting time was specifically due to the high flow of departing passengers, which led to the temporary suspension of biometric data collection.

The suspension applied only to departures, with the collection of biometric data continuing upon arrival, as part of the new European border control system for non-EU citizens that came fully into effect on Friday throughout the European Union.

The European Entry/Exit System (EES) is an automated system of the European Union that replaces the passport stamp with the digital registration of biometric data (photo and fingerprints) for non-EU citizens and has been implemented in the EU in phases since October 2025.

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