Danish tourist falls in Ribeira Brava

The incident was exposed on social media. The local authority assures that the company responsible for the ramp is aware of the occurrence.

A Danish tourist reportedly fell yesterday morning in Ribeira Brava, allegedly due to a fault in the pavement on a pedestrian access ramp, which led to her foot being put in a cast, indicating a possible fracture.

The incident was reported on social media, where it was described that the fall occurred on the descent to the Ribeira Brava bathing complex, with the “situation interrupting the visitor’s vacation.” The post also mentions concerns about the safety of the area, calling for urgent work on the pavement and signage indicating the existing risk.

Speaking to DIÁRIO, the Ribeira Brava Municipal Council clarified that the ramp in question does not correspond to the access to the bathing complex, indicating that it is located on the other side of the river. The municipality also added that the situation is the responsibility of the Ponta Oeste Development Society, an entity that is already aware of the case.

The exact circumstances of the fall have not yet been detailed, but it is known that the tourist received assistance after the incident.

From Diário Notícias

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