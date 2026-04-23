Three flights diverted due to strong winds at Madeira Airport.

The strong winds at Santa Cruz, Madeira International Airport, are hindering airport operations this afternoon, causing three aircraft to divert.

According to records available on the ANA Aeroportos website, adverse weather conditions prevented the landing of TAP flight TP 1689 from Lisbon, which was scheduled to land at 1:25 PM, as previously reported by DIÁRIO. This was followed by Jet2.com flight LS 735 from Edinburgh, with a scheduled arrival at 1:40 PM, and EasyJet Europe flight EJU6833 from Porto, which was scheduled to land at 2:45 PM. All three flights were diverted to the airports of Lisbon, Gran Canaria, and Porto.

TAP plane from Lisbon misses two landings and ends up being diverted. The strong winds felt this Thursday at Madeira International Airport have hampered air operations, forcing holding patterns and the diversion of a flight from Lisbon.

Despite these constraints, a temporary improvement in conditions allowed several aircraft to land on the Santa Cruz runway. Two Ryanair flights, from Dublin and Manchester, managed to land safely at 2:46 PM and 2:54 PM, respectively. The EasyJet flight from Lisbon (3:36 PM), the Condor flight from Frankfurt (3:17 PM), and the Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna (3:40 PM) also completed successful landings.

According to meteorological data, the strongest gust recorded today at the Santa Catarina station occurred at 12:20 pm, reaching 63 km/h.

Like this: Like Loading...