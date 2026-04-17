Fuel prices will drop in Madeira starting Monday

Fuel prices in Madeira will decrease starting Monday, with reductions in 95-octane gasoline, diesel, and colored and marked diesel.

According to the Regional Secretariat for the Economy, the price of 95-octane gasoline will decrease from €1.804 to €1.777 per liter , representing a drop of 2.7 cents. Diesel will also decrease from €1.980 to €1.933 per liter , a reduction of 4.7 cents. In the case of colored and marked diesel , the price will drop from €1.544 to €1.500 per liter , a decrease of 4.4 cents.

The biggest drop is seen in diesel, followed by colored and marked diesel and 95-octane gasoline.

“Compared to the average prices reported for the mainland for the week of April 20-26, Madeira maintains a favorable price differential of approximately 13.3 cents for 95-octane gasoline and 5 cents for road diesel, taking as a reference the €1.910 and €1.983 per liter reported for the mainland market,” the press release indicates.

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