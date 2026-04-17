72-year-old man dies after falling 35 meters in the Fanal area.

The rescue operation is mobilizing 24 personnel. The other victim, a 65-year-old woman, is in serious condition.

A fall involving two people on Vereda do Fanal, in the municipality of Porto Moniz, resulted in one fatality and left another person in serious condition, on Friday afternoon.

The alert was given at 1:21 PM to the Regional Command of Relief Operations, reporting a 72-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman who had fallen approximately 35 meters along that pedestrian path.

Firefighters from São Vicente and Porto Moniz were mobilized to the scene, with reinforcements from the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters, as well as the Forestry Police. In total, 24 personnel and seven vehicles are involved.

The man ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was rescued with serious injuries and is currently being transported to the road, an operation expected to take about an hour and a half. The remaining emergency personnel are at the scene, awaiting the arrival of authorities to remove the body of the deceased.

The operation is taking place in a difficult-to-access area, mobilizing specialized rescue resources. The circumstances of the accident are not yet known.

From Diário Notícias

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