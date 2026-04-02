Porto Santo is full of tourists and the weather is great.

Porto Santo has visibly changed in just a few weeks, with a significant increase in tourism.

Since the beginning of this week, many tourists have arrived on the island via the Lobo Marinho ferry, which, in the last three days, has brought thousands of tourists, mainly from Madeira (but not exclusively).

Furthermore, since TAP and easyJet resumed direct flights from Lisbon to Porto Santo, many people have been arriving at the airport on the “golden island”. It should be noted that the Binter ATR72 has also been arriving at almost full capacity in recent days.

This influx of tourists is quite noticeable in the city center, with bars and restaurants becoming more crowded. The famous “lambecas” (ice cream pastries) of Mr. José Reis have seen long queues in recent days for customers to buy his famous ice cream.

Taxis, vans, and buses from travel agencies have also seen increased passenger traffic, which is also evident in the number of rental cars on Porto Santo’s roads.

On the beach, in the last week, the difference was like “night and day,” with many more bathers. In sports facilities, such as the Porto Santo Racket Center, there have been more people playing tennis and padel. There is also a visible increase in the number of people cycling, running, or walking.

The hotels in Porto Santo are practically full.

The “golden island” is experiencing a new dynamism and liveliness, which will remain intense in the coming days, especially since the municipality has a program running until Sunday with many artists who will perform on the stage at Largo do Pelourinho, in the city center.

From Diário Notícias

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