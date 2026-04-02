Turn Funchal into a Giant Escape Room: A new Pirate-Themed Outdoor Game Arrives in Madeira!

Something for you all to try on your next visit to the island or maybe you are already here, and can be some of the first to give it a go.

Looking for something new, fun, and unique to do in Funchal? A brand new interactive outdoor experience has just launched, turning the beautiful capital into a giant puzzle board!

“Funchal Pirate Escape: The Governor’s Secret” is a smartphone-based city exploration game that combines sightseeing, local history, and escape-room style puzzles.

The Story:

The game takes you back to 1566 when ruthless French pirates attacked Madeira. To protect the city’s most precious treasure, the Governor hid it in a highly secure fortress and left behind a coded trail of 12 riddles scattered through the city streets. Now, it’s your job to crack the code before the pirates return!

How it works:

Armed with just your smartphone, you and your team will follow a scenic 2km walking route starting from the Funchal Marina, going through the historic center, and ending in the vibrant Old Town (Zona Velha). At 12 famous landmarks, you must observe your physical surroundings to solve puzzles and collect letters for a secret password.

The game is 100% self-guided, but you have a time limit of 2 hours. The average team takes about 90 minutes (breaks included), but you are highly encouraged to play at your own pace and enjoy a coffee, a nice lunch, or a traditional Poncha along the way.

It’s the perfect activity for couples, families, groups of friends, or even locals who want to see Funchal from a completely new and exciting perspective!

Special Offer for Madeira Island News Readers!

As a special treat, readers of Madeira Island News get an exclusive 15% discount on the game. Just use the promo code MADEIRANEWS15 at checkout!

👉 Get your access code and start playing here:

https://www.escapecitygame.no/en/ruter/7b6ea9dd-e417-40dd-9909-ba83447f4409

Website link:

https://www.escapecitygame.no/en

Discount Code:

MADEIRANEWS15

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