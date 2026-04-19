The expressway will reach Calheta and the port of Funchal will be extended

Don’t hold you’re breath on this, if it happens it will take years.

Speaking about government action, Miguel Albuquerque promised more housing, together with the municipalities, mentioned the work on the new central hospital, the investment to be made in accessibility, with the extension of the expressway to Calheta, as well as a connection to Canhas, and solving the accessibility of the higher areas, with a distributor road to the expressway, in this case from Estreito de Câmara de Lobos.

The extension of the port of Funchal was another commitment made by Miguel Albuquerque in his speech at the closing of the 20th PSD Congress.

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