The trail between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo is fully booked for the first weekends of May.

There are no more vacancies on the SIMplifica portal for hiking the route between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo on the first two weekends of May.

At this moment, the first day that reservations are available for this trail, which reopens, albeit conditionally, next Friday, May 1st, non-residents can only get a ‘spot’ between May 15th and 17th, but only in the afternoon.

Tourists wishing to book a ‘ticket’ for one of the morning time slots will have to wait until the end of the month, as this will only be possible from May 30th onwards.

For residents, at least for now, there are no sold-out slots.

This classified trail (PR 1 – Vereda do Areeiro), which connects to Pico Ruivo, will reopen on May 1st. It has been closed from Pedra Rija onwards since the fire of August 2024. For now, it will only be possible to hike the entire trail on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as improvement works on this route, one of the most popular for visitors to Madeira, will continue on the remaining days of the week.

The ‘new’ ticket costs 10.5 euros, while the price remains at 4.5 euros for those who only want to travel to Pedra Rija, a stretch of just over a kilometer from Pico do Areeiro, where the walk will continue in both directions.

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