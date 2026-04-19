Thousands of Velella wash up on Porto Santo.

Photography Manuel Araújo has share photos on social media of thousands of Velellas that have washed up on Porto Santo Beach.

The specimens, bluish in color, are scattered for several meters along the beach, creating an unusual scene that did not go unnoticed by those who passed by the place this morning.

Click link above to see all the photos.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the species Velella velella can be confused with the Portuguese man-of-war; however, it states that “unlike the latter species, the Velella velella is harmless, with no evidence of it causing burns or health problems.”

“These two species, Velella velella and Physalis physalis (Portuguese man-of-war), can be confused because they share some similarities, both being bluish in color and floating on the surface of the sea, and are frequently sighted on our coast,” he further clarifies.

Finally, it notes that in most cases it does not pose a danger to bathers, but it can cause some allergies or irritation, so it is advisable to avoid direct contact with the tentacles.

This animal is harmless to humans, and floats on the ocean surface in large amounts.

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