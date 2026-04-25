Tourist couple trapped on cliff in Calheta prompts rescue operation

The Regional Civil Protection Service (SRPC), through the Regional Command of Relief Operations (CROS), and the Port Captain of Funchal, through the MRSC Funchal and the Maritime Police, have just mounted a rescue operation on a cliff on the Calheta coastline, JM has learned. Two foreign tourists, allegedly elderly, were trapped in an area between the sea and the land, unable to reach a safe place.

According to the information gathered, the two were walking along the sea when, while trying to return to the road, they found the path blocked by the rising tide, leaving them without access to a safe exit. Given the situation, a rescue team from the Calheta Volunteer Fire Department was activated to safely remove the couple.

Because the operation took place in a coastal area, elements of the Maritime Police were also mobilized to provide support to the operations on site.

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