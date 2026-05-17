The Municipality of Santa Cruz inaugurated this Saturday the rehabilitation of the Santo António da Serra Market, with an investment of approximately 1 million euros, returning to the population one of the most emblematic spaces of the Madeira rural and the identity of the council.

The intervention has allowed to fully modernize and re-qualify the market, ensuring better conditions of comfort, safety and functionality for merchants, producers and visitors, while preserving the authenticity and tradition of that regional landmark space.

One of the highlights of the work is the new tensioned coating, a modern and functional solution that offers greater protection and a new image to the market. The space now boasts 67 reorganized and repurposed areas, welcoming local producers, crafts, catering and various activities linked to the traditional economy.

During the inauguration, the intention to gradually expand the market activity to other days of the week was also highlighted, strengthening the economic and tourist dynamization of the parish.

The Municipality of Santa Cruz continues to invest in the valuation of high areas, local agriculture, small producers and the council’s rural identity.

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