Blevins Franks

Financial planning consultations in Madeira

25-29 May

Blevins Franks Financial Adviser, Stephen Rankine, is visiting Madeira from Monday 25th to Friday 29th May.

He would be happy to meet with you to discuss any financial planning concerns you may have. Whether your questions are on Portugal or UK tax, cross-border estate planning, taking your UK pensions in Madeira, or savings and investment related, Stephen will clarify the situation, recommend solutions, and hopefully put your mind at rest.

To arrange a meeting, contact Stephen on:

214 819 999

stephen.rankine@blevinsfranks.com

www.blevinsfranks.com

If these dates are not convenient for you, you can arrange a telephone meeting instead, at a day and time to suit you.

Blevins Franks Wealth Management Limited, regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority to conduct investment services under the Investment Services Act and to carry out insurance intermediary activities under the Insurance Distribution Act. Where advice is provided outside of Malta via the Insurance Distribution Directive or the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II, the applicable regulatory system differs in some respects from that of Malta. This advert is intended for retail clients.

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