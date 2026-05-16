Strange cloud draws attention in Funchal

Strange cloud draws attention in FunchalTobi Hughes·16th May 2026Madeira News A cloud with a peculiar appearance drew attention late Friday afternoon, visible in several areas along the south coast of Madeira. The moment was captured by several people, and some of the photos were shared by readers with the JM newsroom. Help & Share Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading… Related