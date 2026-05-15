Olavo Câmara warns of lack of solution after collapse in Porto Moniz.

The Mayor of Porto Moniz states that “there is a lack of direction (and a need to find direction) regarding government priorities.”

The mayor of Porto Moniz, Olavo Câmara, reacted publicly to the landslide that occurred this morning at the Pedra site, between the João Delgado tunnel and Ladeira da Vinha, which hit a vehicle carrying a PSP (Public Security Police) officer.

In a social media post, the mayor states that “a picture is worth a thousand words,” but emphasizes that the record of the incident “cannot convey the profound feeling that the entire population of Porto Moniz is experiencing at this moment.” Olavo Câmara believes the situation is not new and points to political responsibility, stating that the solution to the problem “has long been presented, announced, promised, and quickly forgotten by those responsible for the matter.”

In the same publication, the mayor also criticizes what he describes as a lack of defined government priorities, stating that there is a lack of “direction (and a difficulty in finding direction)” with regard to political action.

The mayor argues that it is necessary to “refocus priorities on safeguarding our population and channel the necessary resources and efforts to move forward with a solution that guarantees the safety of everyone who travels on that road,” reinforcing the appeal for intervention in the affected area.

The landslide this morning occurred again on a stretch of road already identified as problematic due to recurring rockfalls, a situation that has been a cause for concern for residents and local authorities.

From Diário Notícias

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