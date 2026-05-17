The second procession of the Flower Festival promises to beautify the Avenue.

Photo Aspress.

Avenida do Mar, in Funchal, will host the second allegorical parade of the 2026 Flower Festival this Sunday. The parade will take place at 4:30 pm, promising to once again fill the city center with color, music, and thousands of participants, in one of the most anticipated moments of the program.

This time, the following organizations are participating: Associação Cultural Império da Ilha, Associação de Batucada da Madeira, Associação FT – Fitness Team, João dos Santos Encarnação Mendes, Maria Isabel Gomes Melo Borges de Castro, Palco D’Emoções – Associação Cultural, Recreativa, Desportiva e Escola de Samba and Poeira D’Enigmas – Associação Recreativa, Cultural e Escola de Samba.

Hopefully the weather will stay bright and sunny for the parade.

Also this Sunday 4:00 PM: The Regional Secretary for Agriculture and Fisheries, Nuno Maciel, will be at the traditional Onion Festival, which takes place in Caniço..

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