A 100,000-liter well collapsed, causing damage on Rua Velha da Ajuda.

Firefighters, the Municipal Civil Protection Service, and the PSP (Public Security Police) are monitoring the situation.

A water well with a capacity of approximately 100,000 liters collapsed this morning on Rua Velha da Ajuda, in Funchal, causing a scene of great disruption and significant material damage.

According to reports, the incident caused damage to banana plantations, two vehicles parked nearby, and also to the existing piping in that area.

On site are the Funchal Fire Brigade, with one vehicle and two personnel, as well as members of the Funchal Municipal Civil Protection Service and the PSP (Public Security Police), who are monitoring the situation and assessing the damage caused by the collapse. Despite the scale of the incident, there are no reports of injuries.

From Diário Notícias

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