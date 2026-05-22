Temperatures reach 25ºC in Prazeres.

Temperatures above 20°C across the region.

Prazeres recorded the highest maximum temperature in the IPMA’s network of meteorological stations in the Madeira archipelago today, up until 4:00 PM, reaching 25.0 ºC at 12:30 PM.

Across the region, all stations recorded temperatures above 20°C. On the North coast, São Vicente reached 24.3°C, and in the East, Santa Cruz/Airport hit 24.1°C.

In Funchal, the Lido station recorded 23.9 ºC. Above 1000 meters, Pico Alto stood out with 23.3 ºC, while Pico do Areeiro, the highest altitude station, recorded 20.1 ºC. In Porto Santo, the maximum temperature was 22.6 ºC.

Regarding the minimum temperatures this Friday, all remained in double digits. The lowest was recorded in Santo da Serra, with 10.3 ºC, and the highest in Lido, with 17.2 ºC.

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