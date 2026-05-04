Air ambulance plane carrying patient broke down at the time of departure

According to information obtained by JM, the German-made “ADAC Ambulance” aircraft experienced an initial malfunction that kept it grounded for some time. After an intervention, the aircraft attempted to resume operations, but ended up becoming immobilized again very close to the runway area.

According to a source connected to the process, the plane was carrying a patient and her medical team, whose destination was the patient’s country of origin. Following the second malfunction, several technicians went to the site to assess the situation, and it was subsequently decided to remove the aircraft to the terminal, where it would undergo repairs.

Despite the incident, arrival and departure operations at the airport proceeded without significant disruption. It appears the malfunction is related to the landing gear. The aircraft apparently veered off course near the runway under its own power during the landing of a TAP flight. The patient, who was to be transported to a city in Germany, had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she will remain until the aircraft is operational again.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...