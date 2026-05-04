Hiking trails closed due to bad weather.

The closure of classified trails will be in effect tomorrow, May 5th, and for the duration of the orange weather warning, which at the moment runs from 6am to midday.

Disregarding the ban on classified pedestrian routes may result in a fine of up to €2,500 for individuals.

All classified hiking trails in the Region will be closed tomorrow, May 5th.

According to the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), the closure is due to the forecast of bad weather expected to affect Madeira this Tuesday, which prompted the issuance of an orange weather warning by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

The closure of the pedestrian routes will remain in effect as long as the aforementioned notice remains active.

The Forest Road that connects Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro will also be closed during this period.

Failure to comply with these provisions may result in fines, which, in the case of individual citizens, may reach 2,500 euros.

That Institute also makes an appeal to anyone who, after the reopening of the trails, finds anomalous situations, such as fallen rocks or tree branches, to report them so that the competent authorities can intervene more quickly.

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