Bad weather for the morning.

Madeira/ 05/05/2026

The American GFS model predicts a lot of precipitation🌧 for tomorrow, a sign that it could be quite persistent and intense; other models predict less.

This depression arrives with very humid air masses with subtropical characteristics, which increases the potential for precipitation.

Normally, this model is more restrained in its projections; lately, it has taken a different approach in its forecasts, but this is not guaranteed.

From now on, satellite monitoring will be the most advisable. For certain it will be a wet morning if not a wet day.

In Caniço de Baixo the rain has already started.

Wind might not be to much of a problem for the airport tomorrow, but poor visibility could be, as the air is very humid, so it could be a complicated morning, before it improves in the afternoon.

Like this: Like Loading...