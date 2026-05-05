Orange warning extended, Airport showing problems

The airport is already showing some problems due to poor visibility, the Lisbon Ryanair flight dicerted back to the mainland after failing to land, and the other morning flights have been circulating but are landing eventually.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has extended the orange warning for the North and South coasts, mountainous areas and Porto Santo until 3 pm this Tuesday, May 5th, due to the forecast of periods of persistent, sometimes heavy, rain.

Subsequently, the warning level drops to yellow, remaining in effect until 9 pm on the same day.

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