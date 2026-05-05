Albuquerque “without money” to intervene on the Seixal road leaves JPP “incredulous”

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Its unbelievable how he can say such things when millions are coming in every week with all the extra taxes, and hiking trail charges. Where is this money going, because its certainly not helping any of the Madeirans living on the island.

Has Albuquerque actually done anything to help the Madeirans on the Island? Do let me know in the comments…

This is yet another criticism directed at the Regional Government, this time coming from the Secretary-General of Juntos Pelo Povo (JPP), who says he is “incredulous” at the statement by the President of the Madeiran Executive that he “has no funds” to intervene in the Expressway linking to the parish of Seixal, in Porto Moniz.

The road between São Vicente and Porto Moniz has been plagued by frequent rockfalls, endangering people’s lives and road safety, on a road axis where car traffic has increased considerably as a result of tourist pressure.

“I never thought it possible, in a democratic country, in a region of the European Union, for the leader of a government to respond so senselessly and irresponsibly to a problem of the safety of people and property, stating that he does not have the money to carry out the repairs and works that are necessary to protect the lives of people who use that road to commute to work, but also those who visit us; this is outrageous,” reacts the leader of the JPP, Élvio Sousa.

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Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  2. In the interest of transparency it would be advisable that the government public a full breakdown of the funds received to date for tourism taxes in all forms and then the allocation of the funds towards the various projects it is supposed to go to. Without this, the industry is doomed as they are forced to be tax collectors for the government without any engagement as to where the funds are being applied. This island has never had it so good in terms of funds being collected so it stands to reckon that the people of Madeira should be benefitting significantly with the funds being spend on various projects and services to make the island more effective in all aspects

    Reply

    1. These numbers are public. For instance the tourist tax in Funchal (which represents 92% of the total value) is around 13 million euro per year.

      The basics for the tourist tax revenue is related to direct “pressure” caused by tourism. There are more tourists so there is more waste. This involves costs collecting and managing that waste. There are more cars on the streets so there is more degradation of infrastrucutre. There are more people using public transports, so more buses and more drivers are needed. There are more people attending public hospital.

      The Seixal road issue can only be solved with a tunnel which would cost around 35 million euro. So it would take around 3 years to get funding through tourist tax and thats assuming you woulnd need to spend money on all the rest I stated above!

      Reply

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