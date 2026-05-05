Albuquerque “without money” to intervene on the Seixal road leaves JPP “incredulous”

Its unbelievable how he can say such things when millions are coming in every week with all the extra taxes, and hiking trail charges. Where is this money going, because its certainly not helping any of the Madeirans living on the island.

Has Albuquerque actually done anything to help the Madeirans on the Island? Do let me know in the comments…

This is yet another criticism directed at the Regional Government, this time coming from the Secretary-General of Juntos Pelo Povo (JPP), who says he is “incredulous” at the statement by the President of the Madeiran Executive that he “has no funds” to intervene in the Expressway linking to the parish of Seixal, in Porto Moniz.

The road between São Vicente and Porto Moniz has been plagued by frequent rockfalls, endangering people’s lives and road safety, on a road axis where car traffic has increased considerably as a result of tourist pressure.

“I never thought it possible, in a democratic country, in a region of the European Union, for the leader of a government to respond so senselessly and irresponsibly to a problem of the safety of people and property, stating that he does not have the money to carry out the repairs and works that are necessary to protect the lives of people who use that road to commute to work, but also those who visit us; this is outrageous,” reacts the leader of the JPP, Élvio Sousa.

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