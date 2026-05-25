Expert analysis of the NRP Mondego reveals safety problems.

What another embarrassment this has turned out to be, and I hope all Navy personnel get fully compensated.

The expert analysis carried out at the request of the Central Criminal Court (TCIC) reveals that the NRP Mondego presents a “generalized state of structural and functional degradation, with a direct impact on safety,” reported Correio da Manhã today.

According to the aforementioned newspaper, the result of this investigation contradicts what Admiral Gouveia e Melo said.

The source further states, based on the report, that there were problems with the port engine, the electrical power system, and the fire suppression system, and that the ship “only had one operational navigation radar and several damages to the hull.”

It should be recalled that, in 2023, the refusal of the military personnel to embark, citing security concerns, resulted in a complaint being filed with the Public Prosecutor’s Office by the Navy, which at the time was commanded by the admiral. The sailors were subject to disciplinary proceedings and accused of disobedience and insubordination.

CM recalls what the then Chief of Staff of the Navy, Gouveia e Melo, said when he came to Madeira to reprimand the military: “The Navy does not send ships to sea when we consider that these ships pose any risk to the crews.”

From Jornal Madeira

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