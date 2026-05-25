At least five people were found aboard a suspicious speedboat intercepted in Madeira.

At least five crew members were aboard the speedboat, which was intercepted in the early hours of the morning off the north coast of Madeira Island.

The vessel is being towed by the patrol ship NRP Zaire to the Água de Pena area, where members of the Maritime Police and the Judicial Police, as well as the GNR (National Republican Guard), are expected to arrive and take charge of the on-site investigations.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the interception occurred around 1:00 AM, and the circumstances that motivated the operation, as well as the identity and nationality of the occupants, are currently unknown.

The NRP Zaire, which is serving the Navy’s mission in the archipelago and under the coordination of the Port Authority of Funchal, departed last night towards the north coast, a route that can be confirmed through the Marine Traffic maritime monitoring platform.

To date, no official clarification has been provided regarding the nature of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

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